UPDATE:NAMES RELEASED OF THE 4 PERSONS KILLED IN SUNDAY AFTERNOON PLANE CRASH

on 11/13/2017 |

Authorities have now released the identities of the 4 persons killed in a Sunday afternoon plane crash. They are:

Scott T. Foster, 41, of Science Hill, KY
Kyle P. Stewart, 41, of Somerset, KY
Noah Foster, 15, of Science Hill, KY (biological son of Scott Foster)
Quinton D. Whitaker,40 , of Somerset, KY

At 2:20 p.m, Sunday afternoon Kentucky State Police, Post 3 Bowling Green was notified of an aircraft accident which had occurred near Bewleytown Road in the in southern Barren County, after a single engine aircraft struck multiple tree tops in a wooded area.
Three occupants were pronounced deceased on scene by the Barren County Coroner’s Office, and a fourth was pronounced deceased by the Warren County Coroner after being transported to the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green.
Barren County Sheriff’s Deputies and Post 3 Troopers have remained on scene throughout the night to secure the perimeter, and are awaiting arrival of FAA Investigators.

The investigation is still ongoing. KSP Post 3 was assisted on scene by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department, Barren and Warren County Coroner’s Offices, Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department, Haywood Volunteer Fire Department, Barren/Metcalfe EMS, Barren County Emergency Management, Barren County Constable, and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

No Responses to "UPDATE:NAMES RELEASED OF THE 4 PERSONS KILLED IN SUNDAY AFTERNOON PLANE CRASH"

