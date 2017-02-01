UPDATES FROM THE ASSOCIATED FROM PRESS

UNDATED (AP) – Online retail giant Amazon says it will build an air cargo hub expected to employ more than 2,000 people at a northern Kentucky airport south of Cincinnati. Seattle-based Amazon said Tuesday the air hub planned at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport at Hebron, Kentucky, will support the company’s growing fleet of Prime Air cargo planes.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is scheduled to speak to the University of Kentucky College of Law one day after President Donald Trump announced Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the high court. The Supreme Court has had a vacancy since February 2016 when former Justice Antonin Scalia died. Republicans in Congress blocked former President Obama’s nominee because they said the next president should choose a replacement.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) – Three weeks after the company that was building an Owensboro music center filed for bankruptcy, officials still aren’t sure when work will resume on the $15.3 million facility. Construction on the International Bluegrass Music Center was about 15 percent complete when Peyronnin Construction of Indiana filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 9. The Messenger-Inquirer of Owensboro reports that the city is waiting for a bankruptcy court to declare that the contract is in default before moving forward.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The author of a bestselling memoir will attend the 11th annual Kentucky Women’s Book Festival at the University of Louisville. The event is set for March 4 on the Belknap campus and will feature a number of authors.