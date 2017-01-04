UPDATES FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Ending mandatory labor union membership is the top priority of the new Republican majority in the Kentucky House of Representatives. Republicans have filed a bill that would make Kentucky a “right-to-work” state. The bill was filed as HB1, the spot traditionally held by the governing majority’s top priority. New House Speaker Jeff Hoover is the primary sponsor.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Senate leaders say a bill aimed at banning women from getting abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy could come up for a vote this week. The measure was introduced by Republican Sen. Brandon Smith on Tuesday, the first day of the 2017 General Assembly session.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – State officials have finalized an agreement with an eastern Kentucky disposal company that illegally dumped low-level radioactive fracking waste. The state Energy and Environment Cabinet says it has signed an agreed order that proposed a $95,000 civil penalty for Advance Disposal Services Blue Ridge Landfill in Estill County.

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) – Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area says it’s offering a night of free camping in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16. The park will give one night of free camping at the Alum Ford Campground as well as for all backcountry permits.