UPDATES FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Two pedestrians are dead and seven others injured after police say a drunken driver lost control of his vehicle and plowed into a crowd standing near a food truck. Louisville Metro police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley tells news outlets that 37-year-old Chad Erdley was speeding when he struck a parked car and continued into a parking lot early Sunday, hitting nine people. Two unidentified pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene. Seven others were hospitalized with varying degrees of injuries.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) – Bardstown Bourbon Co. has announced the first partnership in its collaborative distilling program. The company says Western Spirits Beverage Co. will work with its team to produce whiskey for Western Spirits’ brand portfolio at the Bardstown distillery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The Coalition for the Homeless says volunteers have found 156 people sleeping outdoors in Louisville during its annual count, which is up from last year’s total of 112. A statement from the organization says the increase doesn’t necessarily mean the overall homeless population has grown since more volunteers were looking and were able to cover more ground and the weather was mild, meaning more people were sleeping outside.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Several dozen protesters have gathered at Louisville International Airport, chanting “no hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here” in opposition to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. The Courier-Journal reports nearly 100 people lined the airport’s arrival area on Sunday. Many carried handwritten signs in protest of Trump’s order.