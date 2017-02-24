UPDATES FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

AP-11th NewsMinute,349

Arkansas Supreme Court strikes city’s LGBT protections…Conservatives hear from Trump administration…Alan Colmes dies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – The Arkansas Supreme Court has struck down a city’s ordinance banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The court reversed a judge’s decision that Fayetteville’s anti-discrimination ordinance didn’t violate a state law prohibiting cities from enacting protections not covered by state law. But the justices said they couldn’t rule on the law’s constitutionality since that wasn’t addressed by the lower court.

OXON HILL, Maryland (AP) – White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is thanking conservatives for helping elect President Donald Trump. She says that while Trump might not have naturally bonded with conservatives at first, “he went right to the grassroots” and brought them along, winning the nomination in a way that was “bottom-up, not top-down.” Conway spoke this morning to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. Vice President Mike Pence and others from the Trump administration will speak later today. Trump addresses the group tomorrow.

NEW YORK (AP) – Radio and television host and commentator Alan Colmes has died. Colmes was best known as the amiable liberal foil to the hard-right Sean Hannity on the Fox News Channel show “Hannity & Colmes.” Fox says Colmes died this morning after “a brief illness.” He was 66.

CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) – Authorities haven’t yet decided how to handle the remaining people at a Dakota Access pipeline protest camp in North Dakota. Most people left peacefully yesterday when authorities closed down the camp on federal land. Authorities say tons of debris must be removed so spring floodwaters don’t wash it into nearby rivers. The Army Corps of Engineers says the taxpayer-funded cleanup could take about a month and cost as much as $1.2 million.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – California authorities are expected to head to flooded ranches in San Jose to rescue 28 horses that have been standing in water for two days. KNTV reports the horses have been trapped since Tuesday, when flooding prompted the evacuation of 14,000 San Jose residents. Police and animal control crews have been waiting for flood waters to recede before going in to get the horses.