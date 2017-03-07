UPDATES FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

RELIGION-KENTUCKY SCHOOLS

Lawmakers OK bill to protect religious expression in schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A bill headed to Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s desk is designed to protect religious expressions in public schools but has LGBT advocates worried it will give student groups a license to discriminate.

Senate Bill 17 passed the state House of Representatives by a vote of 81-8 on Monday. It would prohibit school officials from punishing students for wearing religious messages on their clothes and expressing religious or political beliefs in homework, artwork and speeches. It would also prevent school officials from regulating student organizations, including the selection of members and “doctrines and principles.”

Human Rights Campaign Legal Director Sarah Warbelow said the bill would allow student groups to discriminate against LGBT students “under the guise of religion.” Republican state Rep. John Blanton said the bill just guarantees students First Amendment rights.

ROSINE, Ky. (AP) — Officials in western Kentucky say a proposed museum dedicated to bluegrass music pioneer Bill Monroe is getting closer to reality.

Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston told the Messenger-Inquirer that a groundbreaking for the facility has been scheduled for May 22 in Monroe’s hometown of Rosine.

Johnston said the museum has been a goal for nearly 20 years and he is proud that construction will start soon.

Johnston and Ohio County Tourism Director Jody Flener say they think the museum will boost tourism in the area. Flener has said the museum will focus on Monroe, his family and his band, the Bluegrass Boys.

DOG BITES

Bill would shield landlords from liability in dog-bite cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill aimed at protecting landlords from liability if their tenants’ dogs attack other people.

The Senate sent the measure to Gov. Matt Bevin on a 32-5 vote Monday evening. The measure cleared the House by a wide margin last month.

The bill’s supporters say it stems from a 2012 Kentucky Supreme Court decision that expanded the definition of a “dog owner” to include landlords in dog attack cases. As a result, landlords can be held liable if a tenant’s dog attacks someone on the landlord’s property. The bill’s lead sponsor is Republican Rep. Stan Lee of Lexington.

Similar proposals died in recent legislative sessions. The legislation is House Bill 112.