URGENT!!!FLASH FLOOD WARNING ISSUED TIL 7:45 FOR SOUTHERN KY

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern Hart County in central Kentucky…
Barren County in south central Kentucky…
* Until 745 AM CDT
* At 351 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the
warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash
flooding is expected to begin shortly. An additional 1 to 2 inches
are possible over the next 1 to 2 hours.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Glasgow, Munfordville, Horse Cave, Cave City, Park City, Red Cross,
Logsdon Valley, Coral Hill, Lecta and Haywood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
