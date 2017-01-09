URGENT!!!FLASH FLOOD WARNING ISSUED TIL 7:45 FOR SOUTHERN KY

on 09/01/2017 |

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern Hart County in central Kentucky…

Barren County in south central Kentucky…

* Until 745 AM CDT

* At 351 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash

flooding is expected to begin shortly. An additional 1 to 2 inches

are possible over the next 1 to 2 hours.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Glasgow, Munfordville, Horse Cave, Cave City, Park City, Red Cross,

Logsdon Valley, Coral Hill, Lecta and Haywood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.