Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

URGENT!!!FLASH FLOOD WARNING ISSUED TIL 7:45 FOR SOUTHERN KY

on 09/01/2017 |

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern Hart County in central Kentucky…
Barren County in south central Kentucky…

* Until 745 AM CDT

* At 351 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the
warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash
flooding is expected to begin shortly. An additional 1 to 2 inches
are possible over the next 1 to 2 hours.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Glasgow, Munfordville, Horse Cave, Cave City, Park City, Red Cross,
Logsdon Valley, Coral Hill, Lecta and Haywood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “URGENT!!!FLASH FLOOD WARNING ISSUED TIL 7:45 FOR SOUTHERN KY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Warning

Issued:
3:52 AM CDT on September 01, 2017
Expires:
7:45 AM CDT on September 01, 2017

Flash Flood Watch

Issued:
4:00 AM CDT on September 01, 2017
Expires:
1:00 AM CDT on September 02, 2017
Overcast
Currently
66°
Overcast
Rain
Friday 09/01 100%
High 70° / Low 55°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Saturday 09/02 70%
High 69° / Low 55°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Sunday 09/03 10%
High 81° / Low 59°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.