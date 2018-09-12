US 68/80 REOPENS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Dec.8, 2018) – A project to repair a railroad crossing on US 68X in Glasgow in Barren County has been completed ahead of schedule and the roadway has reopened. The roadway had been closed between Donnelley Drive and Oil City Road since December 4 to allow the crossing to be repaired.
