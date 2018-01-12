Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

US DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE TO HELP KENTUCKY FARMERS IN AN EMERGENCY DISASTER DESIGNATION

on 12/01/2018 |

An emergency disaster designation in support of Kentucky farmers has been approved by U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

The Secretarial disaster designation allows farmers impacted by heavy rains and flooding to be considered for assistance from the Farm Service Agency.

Nicholas, Bourbon, Clark, and Powell counties received designations as “primary natural disaster areas,” with an additional 12 counties designated as “contiguous disaster counties” in accordance with federal law. All 16 counties are eligible to receive assistance from the FSA.

Bevin submitted the request to the USDA in October following months of heavy rains and severe weather, which led to flooding and wind damage in many Kentucky counties. These weather events adversely impacted the yield and quality of crops for farmers across the state and resulted in damage to buildings, fences, equipment and farming infrastructure.

“There’s no question that the weather this year has negatively affected farming,” said Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “I know USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Kentucky stands ready to assist them.”

Farmers in the eligible counties will have eight months to apply for assistance from the FSA and should contact their local FSA office for additional information.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “US DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE TO HELP KENTUCKY FARMERS IN AN EMERGENCY DISASTER DESIGNATION”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JO ANNE LONDON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
56°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Saturday 12/01 100%
High 61° / Low 49°
Thunderstorm
Clear
Sunday 12/02 10%
High 64° / Low 36°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Monday 12/03 10%
High 45° / Low 33°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.