US DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE TO HELP KENTUCKY FARMERS IN AN EMERGENCY DISASTER DESIGNATION

12/01/2018

An emergency disaster designation in support of Kentucky farmers has been approved by U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

The Secretarial disaster designation allows farmers impacted by heavy rains and flooding to be considered for assistance from the Farm Service Agency.

Nicholas, Bourbon, Clark, and Powell counties received designations as “primary natural disaster areas,” with an additional 12 counties designated as “contiguous disaster counties” in accordance with federal law. All 16 counties are eligible to receive assistance from the FSA.

Bevin submitted the request to the USDA in October following months of heavy rains and severe weather, which led to flooding and wind damage in many Kentucky counties. These weather events adversely impacted the yield and quality of crops for farmers across the state and resulted in damage to buildings, fences, equipment and farming infrastructure.

“There’s no question that the weather this year has negatively affected farming,” said Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “I know USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Kentucky stands ready to assist them.”

Farmers in the eligible counties will have eight months to apply for assistance from the FSA and should contact their local FSA office for additional information.