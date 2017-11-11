Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

US HOUSE APPROVES BILL TO REFINANCE C.H.I.P. BUT FUNDING IS IN DOUBT

on 11/11/2017 |

On Friday the U-S House approved a bill to refinance the Children’s Health Insurance Program, but the funding is still in doubt. Nine-million children nationwide, including about 70-thousand in Kentucky, get their health insurance through CHIP. Funding for the program expired on October first. The Republican bill that passed the House would offset the program’s cost by slashing funding for public health services and denying health care to pregnant women and children while billing issues are resolved. According to Eliot Fishman, with Families U-S-A, it would cancel the health insurance if a marketplace premium payment is just one month overdue.

      111117f1

In the Senate, at least eight Democrats would have to join with the entire Republican majority to approve the measure, making passage of the bill very unlikely.
Second Cut: But Fishman notes that time is running out. Since the funding expired more than a month ago, states have been scrambling to keep the program going, and some states soon will reach the end of their ability to do that.

      111117f2

CHIP has enjoyed broad, bipartisan support since it was created in 1997, when Bill Clinton was president and the Republicans controlled both the House and the Senate.
Third Cut: But now House Republicans insist that any new spending for CHIP must be offset by cost reductions. Fishman says that standard is not being applied to the Republican tax cut plan.

      111117f3

Proposed Republican tax cuts would add an estimated one-point-five-trillion-dollars to the federal budget deficits over 10 years.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “US HOUSE APPROVES BILL TO REFINANCE C.H.I.P. BUT FUNDING IS IN DOUBT”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Cindy Collins

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
26°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 11/11 10%
High 58° / Low 43°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Sunday 11/12 40%
High 56° / Low 41°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Monday 11/13 10%
High 48° / Low 36°
Overcast
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.