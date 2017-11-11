US HOUSE APPROVES BILL TO REFINANCE C.H.I.P. BUT FUNDING IS IN DOUBT

on 11/11/2017 |

On Friday the U-S House approved a bill to refinance the Children’s Health Insurance Program, but the funding is still in doubt. Nine-million children nationwide, including about 70-thousand in Kentucky, get their health insurance through CHIP. Funding for the program expired on October first. The Republican bill that passed the House would offset the program’s cost by slashing funding for public health services and denying health care to pregnant women and children while billing issues are resolved. According to Eliot Fishman, with Families U-S-A, it would cancel the health insurance if a marketplace premium payment is just one month overdue.

In the Senate, at least eight Democrats would have to join with the entire Republican majority to approve the measure, making passage of the bill very unlikely.

Second Cut: But Fishman notes that time is running out. Since the funding expired more than a month ago, states have been scrambling to keep the program going, and some states soon will reach the end of their ability to do that.

CHIP has enjoyed broad, bipartisan support since it was created in 1997, when Bill Clinton was president and the Republicans controlled both the House and the Senate.

Third Cut: But now House Republicans insist that any new spending for CHIP must be offset by cost reductions. Fishman says that standard is not being applied to the Republican tax cut plan.

Proposed Republican tax cuts would add an estimated one-point-five-trillion-dollars to the federal budget deficits over 10 years.