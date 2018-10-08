Logo


US MARSHALLS ON MAN HUNT FOR MAN WHO MADE THREATS TO PRESIDENT TRUMP AND STOLE A JEEP

08/10/2018

Thursday evening at approximately 6:23 PM CST Dakota Meyers’ brother, Timothy Gilliam arrived home to his residence on Brockman Keltner Rd in Adair County and found that the front door had been kicked in. Units from Columbia Post 15 responded and cleared the residence and discovered that someone had stolen food out of the refrigerator and a green 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black hood out of the detached garage. Gilliam showed Troopers surveillance videos and it appears that the suspect is Shawn Christy who recently has made threats to President Trump and Dakota Meyer.

The U.S. Marshall Service continues to lead the manhunt investigation and the burglary and stolen vehicle investigations are being led by Trooper Chase Willis.

