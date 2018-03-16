USAO: AFTER YEARS ON THE RUN, LEADER OF “CORNBREAD MAFIA” PLEADS GUILTY TO FEDERAL CHARGES

on 03/16/2018 |

The leader of the Cornbread Mafia is headed back to prison.

The “Cornbread Mafia: was a group most well known for growing marijuana and their roots are right here in central Kentucky. The name “Cornbread Mafia” goes back to 1989 when federal prosecutors revealed that 20 men were arrested for organizing a marijuana trafficking ring that stretched across the Midwest. The arrests of The Cornbread Mafia began when “The Minnesota 17” were taken into custody, followed by 70 Kentuckians who were accused of growing 182 tons of “cornbread”, that was their name for marijuana, on 29 farms in 10 states. Federal prosecutors said it was the largest domestic marijuana organization in the nation.

By the end of 1991, prosecutors had arrested more than 100 members of The Cornbread Mafia, most of them from Lebanon, Kentucky, with the most notable member being Johnny Boone. Arrested in 1987 as the ringleader of a marijuana operation in Minnesota, Boone served about 15 years in prison.

In May of 2008, Kentucky State Police were conducting aerial surveillance in Springfield and Washington County, KY when they discovered that Boone had nearly 2500 marijuana seedlings. Facing a third federal conviction, under the Three Strikes Law, these seedlings could have meant a life sentence for Boone, however he fled and remained on the run for over eight years. In late December of 2016, Boone was found and arrested by US Marshalls in a small town outside Montreal in Canada and has since been in custody.

Appearing in US District court this week, the 74 year old Boone pled guilty and was sentenced to serve 54 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.