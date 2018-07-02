USAO: BARREN COUNTY MAN SENTENCED IN CONNECTION WITH THE 2014 BURGLARY OF HORTON’S GUNS

on 02/07/2018 |

A Barren County man was sentenced in United States District Court to a little over 8 years in prison for charges associated with the burglary and theft of firearms from Horton’s Guns, located in Cave City.

37 year old Eric Glen Stockton, of Cave City, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, and entered an Alford plea to the charge of stealing a firearm from a licensed dealer.

According to information presented in court, Stockton burglarized Horton’s Guns on October 3, 2014. During a traffic stop in February 2015, KSP discovered a stolen firearm from the burglary in Stockton’s girlfriend’s car and Stockton was a passenger. In May 2015, ATF retrieved two stolen rifles from the burglary from a cooperating witness who indicated Stockton had given him and his father the weapons.

The United States was prepared to present evidence at trial that included video surveillance from Horton’s Guns, recorded the day prior to the burglary, showing a person fitting the description of Stockton, taking photos with his cell-phone of firearms that were later stolen. Additional video surveillance captures an individual believed to be Stockton reaching down from the ceiling removing long guns, then dropping into the store and breaking a glass case to steal five handguns.

Stockton had prior felony convictions involving gun thefts. He was sentenced 100 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.