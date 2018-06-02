Logo


USAO: BOWLING GREEN DOCTOR PLEADS GUILTY TO UNLAWFUL PRESCRIPTIONS AND HEALTHCARE FRAUD

on 02/06/2018 |

The US Attorney’s Office says a former Bowling Green Doctor has pled guilty to unlawfully distributing prescription drugs.  66 year old Charles Fred Gott pled guilty to multiple charges of unlawful distribution and dispensing of controlled substances and health care fraud.

Gott was formerly a licensed physician and was initially indicted by Aa Bowling Green grand jury in 2015.  According to the terms of the plea agreement, Gott has agreed to serve a sentence of 72 months in prison, and pay restitution in an amount  to be determined at sentencing, which is in early May.

According to the plea agreement, from 2006 through 2013, Gott admitted to conspiring with members of his office and others to knowingly and intentionally distribute and dispense, not for a legitimate medical purpose in the usual course of professional practice, Schedule II, Schedule III and Schedule IV controlled substances. Included are 14 counts of unlawfully dispensing Methadone and Fentanyl – Schedule II controlled substances, Hydrocodone – a Schedule III controlled substance, and Clonazepam and Oxymorphone – Schedule IV controlled substances – between June 10, 2010 and September 19, 2013.

Gott also admitted to falsely and fraudulently billing various health care benefit programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, among others, by submitting claims for office visits at a higher code than the service provided for patients under his care and for submitting claims for medically unnecessary tests.

Gott is further subject to forfeiture to the United States government, any and all proceeds derived from unlawful activity as a result of the offenses and forfeiture of his license to practice medicine.

