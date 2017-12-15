Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

USAO: CAVE CITY WOMAN FACING FEDERAL DRUG AND FIREARMS CHARGES

on 12/15/2017 |


A Hart County, Kentucky, resident was charged today by grand jury indictment with intentionally possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of distribution, being a convicted felon in possession of multiple firearms and ammunition, and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime announced United States Attorney Russell M. Coleman.

Tonya Nickson, 42, of Cave City, was arrested at her home on July 27, 2017, by the Metcalf County Kentucky Sheriff’s Department and is currently out of custody on bond.

According to the three-count federal Indictment, Nickson is a convicted felon having been convicted of a felony on April 4, 2006, in Hart County Circuit Court, for possession of a controlled substance.

At the time of her arrest, Nickson was in possession of 19 firearms including: a Kimber, model Micro 9, 9 millimeter semiautomatic pistol; Fratelli Tanfoglio, model Witness PS, 9 millimeter semiautomatic pistol; Fratelli Tanfoglio, model Witness P, 9 millimeter semiautomatic pistol; Smith and Wesson, model 15, .38 caliber revolver; Iver Johnson, model 55, .22 caliber revolver; Maadi Company model Helwan, 9 millimeter semiautomatic pistol; CZ, model C252, 7.62 Tokarev caliber semiautomatic pistol; American Tactical Imports, model Omni Hybrid, multi caliber lower receiver; Marlin, model 70PSS, .22 semiautomatic rifle; Norinco, model SKS, 7.62×39 caliber semiautomatic rifle; Norinco, model SKS, 7.62×39 caliber semiautomatic rifle; Mossberg, model 500C, 20 gauge pump shotgun; Marlin, model 60, .22 caliber semiautomatic rifle; Savage, model 10, .22-250 caliber bolt action rifle; Oregon Arms Inc., model Chipmunk, .22 caliber bolt action rifle; Marlin, model 81, .22 caliber rifle, no serial number; Browning, model Auto 5, 12 gauge semiautomatic shotgun; Winchester, model 1200, 12 gauge pump shotgun; Winchester, model 62A, .22 caliber rifle; and ammunition.

If convicted of the charges, Nickson could be sentenced to no more than 20 years for count one, no more than ten years for count two, and no less than five years for count three. Further, Nickson could be fined and ordered to serve a period of supervised release.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney A. Spencer McKiness and is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Recent Posts

No Responses to “USAO: CAVE CITY WOMAN FACING FEDERAL DRUG AND FIREARMS CHARGES”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Emily Jones

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
38°
Clear
Clear
Friday 12/15 0%
High 38° / Low 29°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 12/16 10%
High 53° / Low 36°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Sunday 12/17 70%
High 47° / Low 42°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.