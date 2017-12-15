USAO: CAVE CITY WOMAN FACING FEDERAL DRUG AND FIREARMS CHARGES

on 12/15/2017 |



A Hart County, Kentucky, resident was charged today by grand jury indictment with intentionally possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of distribution, being a convicted felon in possession of multiple firearms and ammunition, and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime announced United States Attorney Russell M. Coleman.

Tonya Nickson, 42, of Cave City, was arrested at her home on July 27, 2017, by the Metcalf County Kentucky Sheriff’s Department and is currently out of custody on bond.

According to the three-count federal Indictment, Nickson is a convicted felon having been convicted of a felony on April 4, 2006, in Hart County Circuit Court, for possession of a controlled substance.

At the time of her arrest, Nickson was in possession of 19 firearms including: a Kimber, model Micro 9, 9 millimeter semiautomatic pistol; Fratelli Tanfoglio, model Witness PS, 9 millimeter semiautomatic pistol; Fratelli Tanfoglio, model Witness P, 9 millimeter semiautomatic pistol; Smith and Wesson, model 15, .38 caliber revolver; Iver Johnson, model 55, .22 caliber revolver; Maadi Company model Helwan, 9 millimeter semiautomatic pistol; CZ, model C252, 7.62 Tokarev caliber semiautomatic pistol; American Tactical Imports, model Omni Hybrid, multi caliber lower receiver; Marlin, model 70PSS, .22 semiautomatic rifle; Norinco, model SKS, 7.62×39 caliber semiautomatic rifle; Norinco, model SKS, 7.62×39 caliber semiautomatic rifle; Mossberg, model 500C, 20 gauge pump shotgun; Marlin, model 60, .22 caliber semiautomatic rifle; Savage, model 10, .22-250 caliber bolt action rifle; Oregon Arms Inc., model Chipmunk, .22 caliber bolt action rifle; Marlin, model 81, .22 caliber rifle, no serial number; Browning, model Auto 5, 12 gauge semiautomatic shotgun; Winchester, model 1200, 12 gauge pump shotgun; Winchester, model 62A, .22 caliber rifle; and ammunition.

If convicted of the charges, Nickson could be sentenced to no more than 20 years for count one, no more than ten years for count two, and no less than five years for count three. Further, Nickson could be fined and ordered to serve a period of supervised release.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney A. Spencer McKiness and is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).