Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

USAO: FORMER BG DOCTOR SENTENCED TO OVER 7 YEARS FOR FRAUD

on 05/08/2018 |

A Warren County physician was sentenced to a little over 7 years in prison for health care fraud.

66 year old Charles Fred Gott was initially indicted by a Bowling Green grand jury in 2015 on multiple counts of health care and prescription fraud.  Gott entered a guilty plea in early February of this year.  According to that plea, Gott admitted to 14 counts of illegally dispensing narcotics including Methadone and Oxymorphone.  He also admitted to falsely billing various health care benefit programs with all acts occurring between 2006 and 2013.

Gott was sentenced to 96 months in prison, ordered to pay restitution and Court costs in the amount of $162,366.46, and forfeited his medical license, which had previously been suspended.  Furthermore, Gott was order to pay a fine in the amount of $17,500.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney’s Office, who noted that The Warren County Drug Task Force, led by Director Tommy Loving, along with detectives from KSP’s West Drug Enforcement Branch, were instrumental in identifying and developing this case for federal prosecution.

Photo Credit to Miranda Pederson/Daily News in a story written by Debra Highland

Recent Posts

No Responses to “USAO: FORMER BG DOCTOR SENTENCED TO OVER 7 YEARS FOR FRAUD”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

MADISON GLIDEWELL

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
76°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 05/08 0%
High 78° / Low 53°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 05/09 50%
High 81° / Low 63°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 05/10 40%
High 83° / Low 61°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 11

Spring Craft Fair

May 11 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 12

Annual Garden and Potpourri Event

May 12 @ 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Tue 15

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

May 15 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Spring Gospel Meeting

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - May 20 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

May 17 @ 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Sat 19

Scuba Diving Classes

May 19 @ 12:00 AM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.