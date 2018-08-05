USAO: FORMER BG DOCTOR SENTENCED TO OVER 7 YEARS FOR FRAUD

on 05/08/2018 |

A Warren County physician was sentenced to a little over 7 years in prison for health care fraud.

66 year old Charles Fred Gott was initially indicted by a Bowling Green grand jury in 2015 on multiple counts of health care and prescription fraud. Gott entered a guilty plea in early February of this year. According to that plea, Gott admitted to 14 counts of illegally dispensing narcotics including Methadone and Oxymorphone. He also admitted to falsely billing various health care benefit programs with all acts occurring between 2006 and 2013.

Gott was sentenced to 96 months in prison, ordered to pay restitution and Court costs in the amount of $162,366.46, and forfeited his medical license, which had previously been suspended. Furthermore, Gott was order to pay a fine in the amount of $17,500.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney’s Office, who noted that The Warren County Drug Task Force, led by Director Tommy Loving, along with detectives from KSP’s West Drug Enforcement Branch, were instrumental in identifying and developing this case for federal prosecution.