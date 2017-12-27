Logo


USAO: GLASGOW MAN SENTENCED TO 21 YEARS FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING

on 12/27/2017 |

LOUISVILLE, KY  – A Barren County, Kentucky, man was sentenced in United States District Court last week by District Judge Greg N. Stivers, to 21 years and 10 months in prison followed by a 5 year period of supervised release for violating federal drug trafficking laws, announced United States Attorney Russell M. Coleman.  There is no parole in the federal system

According to court records, Jamie Brown, 35, of Glasgow, Kentucky, conspired with other persons to possess and distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine in Barren and Hart Counties in Kentucky between February 1, 2016 and April 20, 2016.  During his guilty plea Brown admitted that he would obtain, store and sell methamphetamine.  As part of the conspiracy, Brown sold methamphetamine on five separate occasions.  After setting up the drug transactions, Brown arranged for an associate to make the actual sale.  Specifically, the following transactions occurred:

On February 24, 2016, March 16, 2016, and April 1, 2016, Brown’s co-defendant Tyler Jessie sold over 5 grams of methamphetamine for Brown.  Later, on both March 22, 2016 and March 25, 2016, co-defendant Benjamin Norris sold over 5 grams of methamphetamine for Brown.

Assistant United States Attorney Rob Bonar prosecuted this case. The case was investigated by the Barren River Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

 

 

 

 

