USAO: SIMPSON COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS FOR MAKING MOLOTOV COCKTAILS TO BLOW UP A SCHOOL

03/08/2018

Prosecutors say a Kentucky man who made five Molotv cocktails to blow up a school has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, without the possibility of parole.

US Attorney Russell Coleman says in a statement that 20 year old Trey Alexander Gwathney-Law was sentenced Tuesday by US District Judge Greg Stivers for making and possessing illegal firearms. The statement says Gwathney-Law told an acquaintance he made the cocktails to blow up Franklin-Simpson County Middle School.

According to the plea agreement, Gwathney-Law made them in 2015 using glass bottles filled with flammable liquid. One Mountain Dew, one Sprite and two Dr. Pepper bottles had a cloth wick stuffed inside. A root beer bottle had a carbon dioxide cartridge containing explosive powder and pieces of paper that appeared to have been soaked in the liquid.