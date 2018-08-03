Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

USAO: SIMPSON COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS FOR MAKING MOLOTOV COCKTAILS TO BLOW UP A SCHOOL

on 03/08/2018 |

Prosecutors say a Kentucky man who made five Molotv cocktails to blow up a school has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, without the possibility of parole.

US Attorney Russell Coleman says in a statement that 20 year old Trey Alexander Gwathney-Law was sentenced Tuesday by US District Judge Greg Stivers for making and possessing illegal firearms.  The statement says Gwathney-Law told an acquaintance he made the cocktails to blow up Franklin-Simpson County Middle School.

According to the plea agreement, Gwathney-Law made them in 2015 using glass bottles filled with flammable liquid.  One Mountain Dew, one Sprite and two Dr. Pepper bottles had a cloth wick stuffed inside.  A root beer bottle had a carbon dioxide cartridge containing explosive powder and pieces of paper that appeared to have been soaked in the liquid.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “USAO: SIMPSON COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS FOR MAKING MOLOTOV COCKTAILS TO BLOW UP A SCHOOL”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Debbie Lowe

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
38°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Friday 03/09 60%
High 50° / Low 38°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Saturday 03/10 20%
High 55° / Low 38°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Sunday 03/11 50%
High 49° / Low 30°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Fri 09

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - March 9 @ 4:30 PM
Fri 09

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 10

Loving Lodge 323 Chili Supper

March 10 @ 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mon 12

Caverna High School Council Meets

March 12 @ 3:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.