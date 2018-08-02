Logo


USAO: TN WOMAN IS THE LAST DEFENDANT TO BE SENTENCED IN CONNECTION WITH 2015 BARREN COUNTY METH RING OPERATION

on 02/08/2018 |

A Tennessee woman is the last defendant to be sentenced in connection with 2015 Barren County meth ring operation.

37 year old Andrea Parks, of Robertson County, Tennessee, was charged by grand jury indictment with co-defendants 47 year old Teresa Lynn Jackson, 46 year old Danny Ray Delplane, and 47 year old Christopher Lynn Thomason, from Glasgow, and 47 year old Eddie Joe Simpson, of Bowling Green. The defendants were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.

According to information presented in court, between May and October of 2015, Jackson would travel to Tennessee to receive meth from Parks, then distribute it to Thomason, Delplane, and Simpson. During that time period, law enforcement made five recorded controlled buys from Jackson. During this time period, Parks directly supplied Jackson with 1.5 and 5 kilograms of meth.

Further, Jackson was charged as being a convicted felon in possession of firearms. She was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by a five year term of supervised release. Thomason was sentenced to just under five years, Delplane was sentenced to just under three years and Simpson was sentenced to just under four years.  There is no parole in the federal system.

 

 

 

 

 

