USDA FINES ARE SO LOW, VIOLATORS REGARD THEM AS THE COST OF DOING BUSINESS

on 08/24/2017 |

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has fined a producer of Animal Planet’s Call of the Wildman for multiple federal Animal Welfare Act violations.

In 2014, the agency opened an investigation into the show after a PETA complaint and an investigative report from Mother Jones. In one episode, the show’s star, Ernie Brown Jr., visited a Brownsville, Kentucky consignment shop in order to capture a white-tailed deer who was “trapped” in the store. Throughout the episode, Brown and several other men holler and scream as they chase the visibly distressed buck through the store, attempting to catch him. The deer crashes into shelving and slips and falls before being tackled. The USDA found that the staged scene caused him unnecessary discomfort and stress. The fine also shows that unlicensed exhibition of animals occurred in multiple other episodes as well.

The show’s producer faced up to $100,000 in fines but settled with the agency for $1,400. According to PETA, the agency’s own Office of Inspector General has issued a series of damning audit reports finding that USDA penalties are “often so low that violators regarded them as a cost of doing business.”

