USDA NRCS ENCOURAGING FARMERS AND LANDOWNERS TO VIST THEIR LOCAL NRCS OFFICE

on 09/30/2018 |

The USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Kentucky is encouraging landowners, farmers and producers to visit their local NRCS office now to receive information and apply for conservation technical assistance and possible funding opportunities.

The application process for NRCS’s conservation programs is continuous, but funding selections for specific programs are made throughout the year. For the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), Kentucky NRCS has announced that applications for assistance for Seasonal High Tunnels, On-farm Energy, Certified or Transitioning to Organic, Mississippi River Basin Healthy Watersheds Initiative (MRBI), National Water Quality Initiative (NWQI), and Conservation Activity Plans received by November 2, 2018, will be evaluated and contracts will be entered by January 31, 2019.  MRBI and NWQI are offered only in certain locations, but the other efforts are statewide.

Applications for practices to treat resource concerns not covered above will be accepted, but those applications will not be processed until after February 2019. A later cutoff date will be identified for these applications and will be posted on the Kentucky NRCS website.

 

 

 

