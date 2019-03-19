Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

VACCINE-FREE STUDENT SUING SCHOOL AFTER BARRED FROM ACTIVITIES

on 03/19/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

WALTON, Ky. (AP) — An unvaccinated student at a school trying to contain a chickenpox outbreak is suing because he’s been barred from extracurricular activities.

News outlets report 18-year-old student Jerome Kunkle is accusing the Northern Kentucky Health Department of violating his First Amendment rights.

More than 30 Our Lady of Assumption Academy students have fallen ill since February. The department said Friday that students without proof of vaccination or immunity against chickenpox can’t attend school or its activities until 21 days after the last infection.

Kunkle and his father, Bill, say vaccines violate their religious beliefs because cell lines derived from aborted fetuses are involved in their production.

The National Catholic Bioethics Center says these vaccines don’t actually contain aborted cells, so Catholics are “morally free” to use them to protect human life.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “VACCINE-FREE STUDENT SUING SCHOOL AFTER BARRED FROM ACTIVITIES”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

MARTY HUFFMAN

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
56°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 03/19 0%
High 56° / Low 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 03/20 0%
High 61° / Low 42°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Thursday 03/21 50%
High 52° / Low 34°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.