VADA WILSON COMBS (UPDATED)

on 10/10/2017 |

Vada Wilson Combs 80, of Glasgow, died Monday, October 9, 2017 with her family by her side.  Born in Edmonton, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Joe and Mary Ethel Humes Wilson.  She was an employee of the Edmonton Sewing Factory, Kentucky Pants Factory, and retired from R. R. Donnelley in 1999 after twenty-nine years of service.  She enjoyed cooking, gardening, flowers and cross-stitching.

Survivors include 2 sons, Gary (Cindy) Wilson and Ed (Demetria) Wilson and 1 daughter Patti Jo “PJ” (Corey) Jones all of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren Joey Wilson, Julie Kate Groce (Josh) and Jacob Ross Jones, and a great-granddaughter Aubree Shea Groce and soon to be great-grandson Ryker Lee Groce.  Also surviving are 4 sisters-in-law, Ella White Morgan, Elizabeth Ann Combs, Judy Wilson and Christine Wilson and several nieces and nephews.  Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Elzie Wilson and Charles Combs, a sister Vivian Stephens and 3 brothers Floyd, Paul Cleo and Kenneth Wilson.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Diversicare and T. J. Samson Hospice and Palliative Care.

Funeral services will be 2pm Thursday, October 12th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 4pm Wednesday.

