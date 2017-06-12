Logo


Valerie Vincent

on 12/06/2017

Valerie Vincent, 53 of Brownsville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Greenview Regional Hospital.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Wilma Jaggers Wilson. She was co-owner of Vincent’s Bagels & Bites and a member of Grace Community Church

Her survivors include her husband Kevin Vincent; two brothers, Gary Wilson (Debbie) and Steve Wilson (Cristie), several nieces and nephews; her mother-in-law, Darelene Calvert (Dickey); and father-in-law, Ranzy Vincent (Pat)

Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Otter Gap Cemetery. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

