“VALUE OF WATER CAMPAIGN” OUTLINES ECONOMIC IMPACT OF INVESTMENTS



A new report from the “Value of Water Campaign” outlines the major economic impact investments in the nation’s water infrastructure could have. Many of the country’s water and wastewater treatment systems and equipment have been in place for more than a century, and the report shows Kentucky is in the region with the greatest needs. Radhika Fox with the Value of Water Campaign says investments are meeting only one-third of the nation’s needs.



The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates that over the next decade, the U-S needs to invest an additional 82-billion dollars a year in water infrastructure – with the greatest share of those capital needs in the south, at 34-percent.

Fox says there’s a huge downside to not getting the work done.



According to the report, only nine-percent of the nation’s water projects are now funded with federal dollars, compared to 63-percent nearly four decades ago. Fox says her group is hopeful there will be support for investments in the Trump administration.