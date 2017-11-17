on 11/17/2017 |

Van Lewis Shaw age 63 of Edmonton passed away Thursday November 16,2017 at Metcalfe Health Care Center. He was the son of the late Raymond and Verbie Smith Shaw. Van was a retired truck driver.

He is survived by three sisters, Christine {Cecil} Crews, Shirley {Garfield} Reece, and Sheila Upton. Three nephews Daniel Shaw, Chris Shaw and Jonathan Upton. Five nieces Gail Shaw, Michelle Gillentine, Nancy Caple, Beth Young and Robin Grissom. Several great nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Junior and Rondal Shaw.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in Missionary Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday and after 9:00 am Sunday at the funeral home.