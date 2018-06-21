on 06/21/2018 |

Vanda Mae Davis, 82 of Bowling Green passed away peacefully at her residence.

The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late Clyde and Lois Graham Clemmons. She is preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Clemmons and two sisters, Wanda Blanton Lashley and Freda Brooks. She was a homemaker and a member of Wingfield United Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her husband Frank Davis; two daughters, Barbara Basham (Dennis) and Donna Boots (Rod); two sons, Dallas Davis (Janice) and Marvin Davis (Gidget), 14 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren, two brothers, Romie Clemmons (Janis) and Larry Clemmons (Danzil); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Wingfield United Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel and Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Wingfield United Baptist Church