Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

VANDA MAE DAVIS

on 06/21/2018 |

Vanda Mae Davis, 82 of Bowling Green passed away peacefully at her residence.
The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late Clyde and Lois Graham Clemmons. She is preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Clemmons and two sisters, Wanda Blanton Lashley and Freda Brooks. She was a homemaker and a member of Wingfield United Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her husband Frank Davis; two daughters, Barbara Basham (Dennis) and Donna Boots (Rod); two sons, Dallas Davis (Janice) and Marvin Davis (Gidget), 14 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren, two brothers, Romie Clemmons (Janis) and Larry Clemmons (Danzil); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Wingfield United Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel and Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Wingfield United Baptist Church

Recent Posts

No Responses to “VANDA MAE DAVIS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

LARRY WARD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
75°
Overcast
Overcast
Thursday 06/21 20%
High 81° / Low 65°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Friday 06/22 80%
High 80° / Low 65°
Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 06/23 40%
High 85° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Thu 21

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.