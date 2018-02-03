Logo


VANESSA KAYE LOPP

on 03/02/2018 |

Vanessa Kaye Lopp, 55, of Glasgow, died Friday, March 02, 2018 at Norton Hospital in Louisville.  Born in Glasgow, she was the daughter of the late Roy C. Jones and Beverly Sowders Jones of Glasgow who survives.  Vanessa was a nurse practitioner and had been employed by Family Medical in Hart County, T. J. Samson Community Hospital and Brownsville Nursing Home.  She was a member of River Lake Church in Glasgow.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband Harold; a son Evan Lopp of Glasgow; a step-son Jason Lopp of Indiana and a brother Clif Jones of Nashville.  She was also preceded in death by a son, Joseph “Joe” Simpson.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 6th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.  Visitation will be Monday from 12:00 until 8:00 pm and continue Tuesday morning until time for the service.

