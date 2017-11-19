Logo


VEHICLE PURSUIT ENDS IN GUNFIRE

11/19/2017

At 3:06 AM, Kentucky State Police, Post 3 Bowling Green was notified and requested to investigate an officer involved shooting which had occurred near the 13000 block of Nashville Road in Warren County. Warren County Deputy Sheriff Wes Jenkins and Woodburn Police Officer Tim Summer were involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended in gunfire.

The operator of the involved pursuit vehicle, Brian Calvert, 18, of Scottsville sustained a gunshot wound at the conclusion of the pursuit. Calvert was transported from the scene to the Medical Center Hospital and later transferred to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville where he is currently in critical condition.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team was notified and requested to investigate the officer involved shooting. They are currently on scene in the early stages of the preliminary investigation.

