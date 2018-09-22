Logo


VEHICLE PURSUIT LEADS TO ARREST OF GLASGOW MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT

on 09/22/2018

On Thursday, Officer Greer with the Glasgow Police Dept. attempted to stop a vehicle on Old Bowling Green Road. The driver of that vehicle sped up and failed to stop and continued to swerve in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed before he decided to stop. Officer Greer made contact with the driver identified as Brandon Wright and confirmed that he had an active warrant for his arrest.

 

Brandon Wright (age 26) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Speeding 26 MPH>Limit, Reckless Driving, Improper Passing, Fleeing Or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer, Driving On DUI Suspended License-1st Offense, No Operators-Moped License, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alc/Drugs/Etc. .08-2nd Offense.

 

The arrest was made by Officer Zane Greer, assisted by Officer Brian Starnes and Officer Wesley Hicks.

