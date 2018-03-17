VEHICLE PURSUIT LEADS TO THE ARREST OF ONE ON SEVERAL CHARGES

on 03/17/2018 |

On Thursday night at approximately 10:46pm, Deputy Aaron Bennett attempted a traffic stop on a 2001 Ford passenger car on Wilderness Road. The vehicle refused to stop and continued to make a left turn onto HWY 70 at a high rate of speed. The vehicle traveled through Cave City and onto Happy Valley Road toward Glasgow. The vehicle was finally stopped on Happy Valley Road and the driver was identified as Billy Joe Johnson 38 of Glasgow. Inside the vehicle deputies located a suspected bag of methamphetamine, and baggies that appeared to be used for selling and the storage of methamphetamine. Due to Johnson eluding law enforcement, a Cave City Police Officer was involved in a collision but was not injured.

Johnson was arrested and charged with the following: Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree-Motor Vehicle, two counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree Police Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 3rd offense-Meth,Trafficking a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense Meth, Drug Paraphernalia Possession, Operating on a Suspended License, Reckless Driving, Speeding 26 MPH Over, Improper Passing, Disregarding a Stop Sign, Disregarding a Traffic Control Device-Traffic Light.

Johnson was also served with a warrant out of Hart County for Contempt of Court, and also served a warrant for a Parole Violation.