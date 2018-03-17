Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

VEHICLE PURSUIT LEADS TO THE ARREST OF ONE ON SEVERAL CHARGES

on 03/17/2018 |

On Thursday night at approximately 10:46pm, Deputy Aaron Bennett attempted a traffic stop on a 2001 Ford passenger car on Wilderness Road. The vehicle refused to stop and continued to make a left turn onto HWY 70 at a high rate of speed. The vehicle traveled through Cave City and onto Happy Valley Road toward Glasgow. The vehicle was finally stopped on Happy Valley Road and the driver was identified as Billy Joe Johnson 38 of Glasgow. Inside the vehicle deputies located a suspected bag of methamphetamine, and baggies that appeared to be used for selling and the storage of methamphetamine. Due to Johnson eluding law enforcement, a Cave City Police Officer was involved in a collision but was not injured.

Johnson was arrested and charged with the following: Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree-Motor Vehicle, two counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree Police Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 3rd offense-Meth,Trafficking a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense Meth, Drug Paraphernalia Possession, Operating on a Suspended License, Reckless Driving, Speeding 26 MPH Over, Improper Passing, Disregarding a Stop Sign, Disregarding a Traffic Control Device-Traffic Light.

Johnson was also served with a warrant out of Hart County for Contempt of Court, and also served a warrant for a Parole Violation.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “VEHICLE PURSUIT LEADS TO THE ARREST OF ONE ON SEVERAL CHARGES”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Marshall and Lucy Bunch Gray

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
62°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 03/17 20%
High 72° / Low 42°
Partly Cloudy
Overcast
Sunday 03/18 10%
High 58° / Low 46°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Monday 03/19 100%
High 64° / Low 36°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Sat 17

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 17

Bloom Where You Are Women’s Conference

March 17 @ 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Sat 17

Quilter’s Day Out

March 17 @ 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 17

ARC of Barren County Fundraiser at Lifegate Church

March 17 @ 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sat 17

Memorial Benefit for Tim Hubbard

March 17 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.