Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

VEHICLE REPORTED STOLEN FROM SOUTH CAROLINA LOCATED IN GLASGOW

on 10/14/2017 |

Responding to a complaint of a stolen vehicle, Officer Zane Greer arrived at a residence on Park Avenue and found the reported vehicle. Officer Greer then made contact with 45 year old Cynthia Hawkins, who said she had taken the vehicle from someone she knew in South Carolina. Hawkins said she had the vehicle for about six weeks. She was arrested on one count of Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000 and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “VEHICLE REPORTED STOLEN FROM SOUTH CAROLINA LOCATED IN GLASGOW”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Jo Anna Harvey

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
72°
Overcast
Clear
Saturday 10/14 10%
High 82° / Low 66°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Sunday 10/15 70%
High 74° / Low 44°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Monday 10/16 10%
High 63° / Low 40°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.