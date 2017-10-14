VEHICLE REPORTED STOLEN FROM SOUTH CAROLINA LOCATED IN GLASGOW

on 10/14/2017 |

Responding to a complaint of a stolen vehicle, Officer Zane Greer arrived at a residence on Park Avenue and found the reported vehicle. Officer Greer then made contact with 45 year old Cynthia Hawkins, who said she had taken the vehicle from someone she knew in South Carolina. Hawkins said she had the vehicle for about six weeks. She was arrested on one count of Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000 and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.