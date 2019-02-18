Logo


VELENA DEE VINCENT

on 02/18/2019 |

Velena Dee Vincent, age 86, of Gulfport, MS, formerly of Mammoth Cave, departed this life on Thursday, February 14, 2019. The Conneaut, Ohio native was born on August 9, 1932 to the late Walter Harris and Ena D. Holcomb Stundel.  She was married to Max W. Vincent, who preceded her in death. 

Dee retired as a purchasing agent from Fort Knox Commissary.  She was a member of Green River O.E.S. #577 and Ollie United Baptist Church. 

She leaves to honor her memory– one son, Bruce G. Vincent of Gulfport, MS; two granddaughters, Sara E. Williams (Nick) of Gulfport, MS and Amanda Clemons of New Albany, IN and three great-grandchildren, Maddison Vincent, Mia Clemons and Molly Clemons.  Besides her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by two sons, David L. Vincent and James L. Petit. 

Interment will be in Vincent Cemetery. 

Memorial contributions may be made to:  Vincent Cemetery Fund, c/o Debbie Cain, P.O. Box 843, Brownsville, KY  42210. 

VISITATION

 5 – 8 PM, Monday, February 18, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 AM – 12 PM, Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Ollie United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

12 PM, Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Ollie United Baptist Church

