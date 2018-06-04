Logo


VELMA “CRICKET” BRYANT EMBERTON

on 04/06/2018 |

Velma “Cricket” (Bryant) Emberton, 83, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, April 6th, at her home. Velma was born in Monroe County, KY on January 22, 1935, a daughter of the late Emma Mae (Curtis) and Stanley Bryant. She was retired from Red Kap Sewing Factory.

On February 21, 1950, she married Selba Eugene Emberton, who preceded her in death on November 16, 2004.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by one son, Terrell Emberton; all siblings, Lecil, Cecil, Frank and George Bryant; Zella King and Rachel Bartley. Velma is survived by two daughters, Deliah McIntyre, of Tompkinsville, KY and Rita Barthold, of Livingston, TN. 4 grandchildren and several great grandchildren survive.

Graveside Service will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 7th, 2018.Burial is in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

