VELMA E. REAGAN

on 05/29/2018 |

Velma E. Reagan, 102, of Glasgow, died Sunday, May 27, 2018 at her home.  She was born in Warren County, the daughter of Albert Jackson Bullington and Mary Olvia Pippin Bullington.  “Momo” as she was affectionately known by her family and friends was a homemaker, a former baby sitter and was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bill Reagan, a son William “Billy” Reagan, a grandson-in-law Billy Poore, two great-grandsons Benjamin and Jonathan Poore, two brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include a daughter; Jerolyn “Jerry” Pedigo and husband Charles of Glasgow; a daughter-in-law Dana Ruth Reagan of Glasgow; 5 grandchildren Vicki Poore, Sharon Gardner (Gary) and Allison Watkins (James) all of Glasgow, Meredith Hurlbut (Bruce) of Dalton, GA and Leslie Norris (Danny) of Brentwood, TN; 11 great-grandchildren, Chris Poore (Stacy), Jason Poore (Bonita), Chuck Gardner (Brittany), Matt Gardner (Heather), Cole Swafford, Taylor S. Whitney (Michael), Emmery Norris , Shelby Norris, Lindsay N. Lofty (Kyle), Caroline Watkins and Chase Watkins; 11 great great-grandchildren, Travis, Michael, Tyler, Matthew and Dylan Poore, Kelton and Grayson Whitney, Abe and Charli Gardner and Nola and Clay Lofty.  Several nieces and nephews and her “special family” Todd and Wells Woodward.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, May 31st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 4pm Wednesday.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church, 104 Western Hills Rd., Glasgow, KY 42141.

