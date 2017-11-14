Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

VELMA JUANITA JOYCE NEAL SMITH

on 11/14/2017 |

Velma Juanita Joyce Neal Smith, 76, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Monday, November 13, 2017 at her residence.  She was a daughter of the late George and Flora Pierce Neal.  She was retired from NHC Health Care after 31 years of service.  She was a member of the Big Meadow Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Jackie Smith; three daughters: Tina Mosby, Teresa Edwards (Shon) and Tamara Burton; one son: Bradley Faulkner (Zara); six grandchildren: Brandy Mosby, Robert Burton, Robin Burton, Aspen London, Sydney Gardner and Carson Edwards; five great-grandchildren; one sister: Lois Edwards; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded death by three brothers: Clayton Neal, Thomas Neal and Orville Ray Neal.

Funeral will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Big Meadow Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 3:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “VELMA JUANITA JOYCE NEAL SMITH”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Richie and Stephanie London

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
49°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 11/14 10%
High 54° / Low 39°
Clear
Rain
Wednesday 11/15 80%
High 56° / Low 40°
Rain
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 11/16 10%
High 53° / Low 34°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.