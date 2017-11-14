on 11/14/2017 |

Velma Juanita Joyce Neal Smith, 76, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Monday, November 13, 2017 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late George and Flora Pierce Neal. She was retired from NHC Health Care after 31 years of service. She was a member of the Big Meadow Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Jackie Smith; three daughters: Tina Mosby, Teresa Edwards (Shon) and Tamara Burton; one son: Bradley Faulkner (Zara); six grandchildren: Brandy Mosby, Robert Burton, Robin Burton, Aspen London, Sydney Gardner and Carson Edwards; five great-grandchildren; one sister: Lois Edwards; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded death by three brothers: Clayton Neal, Thomas Neal and Orville Ray Neal.

Funeral will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Big Meadow Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.