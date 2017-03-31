Velma Lougene Pedigo Parker, 80, of Glasgow died Thursday, March 30, 2017 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow after a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Addie Piercy of the Poplar Springs community and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. Lougene was married to Elton Lee Pedigo and spent much of her life in Louisville working in a box factory and the Bluebird Bakery. After returning to Glasgow to care for her elderly parents she worked at T. J. Samson Hospital, Forty-Four Market and for the State of KY as a toll collector at the Cumberland Parkway. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Elton Lee Pedigo and a brother Paul Piercy.

Survivors include her present husband, Wendell Parker; step-son Joseph (Sheri) Parker; a step-granddaughter Tara Shaw; 3 step-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, a special sister in Christ, Rose Mary Byrd (Collie) and many cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be 2pm Sunday, April 2nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4pm Saturday.