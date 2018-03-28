Logo


VELMAR LEE COGAR

on 03/28/2018 |

Velmar Lee Cogar, age 76, Summer Shade,  died Sunday, March 25, 2018 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.

Born May 7, 1941 in Webster Springs, West Virginia he was a son of the late Byge and Goldie Cogar and raised by the late Harry and Reva Prrine. He was the husband of the late Sherry Lynn Rice Cogar who preceded him in death August 29, 2015.

He was a carpenter and retired from Eaton’s. He was a Christian.

Survivors include one daughter, Donna Cogar Mosby, Nashville; one son Jessie and his wife Karina Rosales Cogar, Bowling Green; one brother Buddy (Louise) Cogar; cousin Bobby (Darlene) Hines; seven grandchildren, Anika Mosby, Elijah Cogar, Katilyn Huntsman, Kayleigh Huntsman, Gracie Hayes , Jason Nikola Cogar and Elliot Nolan Cogar;  two great grandchildren, Aspen and Creed Lee  Cogar; and one daughter in law, Carrie Cogar.

He was preceded in death by two sons Daniel and Jason Cogar and one sister Helen Cowger.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 31, 2018  at 1:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home  with John Shepard officiating. Burial will follow in the Union #2 Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday, March 30, 2018a t 2:00-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday after 8:00 a.m. until time of services.

Memorials may be made to the Union #2 Cemetery and may left at the funeral home.

 

 

