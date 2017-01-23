Velta Jean Compton passed away Sunday, January 15. She was born in Metcalfe County, but lived most of her life in Louisville. An alumnus of Lindsey Wilson College and Western Kentucky University, she began her teaching career as an emergency teacher during WWII, at the age of seventeen. She taught at Sugar Plant, Dripping Springs and Hickory College Schools, all one-room schoolhouses including eight grades. She later taught first grade in Bullitt County and ended her thirty-three-year career teaching first and third grades at Jefferson County Public Schools. Jean was an excellent teacher, and hundreds upon hundreds of people can read and write today because they sat in her classroom. Her proudest professional honor came when a former student named her a Kentucky colonel. Just two years ago, her first of three children’s books was published under her pen name, Jean Bennett Compton. What Shall I Be? won a National Literary Habitat Award. She was living proof that it’s never too late to accomplish a dream.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Compton; her daughter, Giovanna Godby ; grandson, Max Godby. She is also survived by her sister, Shelby Reece; three nieces, Stanletta Berry; Edwana Goodson, Katina Turner ; three great nieces, three great-nephews, two great-great nieces, and one great-great nephew.

A private Home Going service for Velta Jean Compton will be held at a later date.