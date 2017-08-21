Logo


VERDA MILLER

on 08/21/2017 |

Verda Miller, age 97, of Park City, KY, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2017 at her residence. The Edmonson County native was born on July 20, 1920 to the late Aaron Davis and Esther Spillman Davis. She was married to the late Glendon Miller and Lowell Wheeler.

She was a homemaker, a cook at the Mammoth Cave Hotel, and a member at Little Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Patsy Stice (Harlan) of Park City and Peggy Emberton (Robert) of Cave City; three grandchildren, Myra Ray (Eugene) of Smiths Grove, Brian Burks (Oleva) of Glasgow and Whitney Gaskin (David) of Bowling Green; six great grandchildren, Bretta Stice, Ethan Ray, Aaron Ray, Briley Burks, Kaelin Burks and Preston Gaskin; five special caregivers, Dorthy Parker, Sandra McClendon, Pam Blevins, Brenda Ballard and Faye Davidson. She was also preceded in death by one grandson, Brently Stice, one brother and two sisters.

Interment will be in Hawkins Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Hawkins Cemetery, c/o Tim Davis, 419 R. Davis Road, Smiths Grove, KY, 42171

VISITATION
11 am – 8 pm, Wednesday, August 23, 2017
9 am – 12:30 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2017
Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE
1pm, Thursday, August 24, 2017
Little Hope Missionary Baptist Church

