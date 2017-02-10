Verla (Hillyard) Spence, 91, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, February 10th, Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Verla was born in Norris City, IL on April 29, 1925, a daughter of the late Etta Belle (Brewer) and Gleason Hillyard.

On April 12, 1946, Verla married Vaughn Spence. He preceded her in death on May 5, 1995.

She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Paul, Flavel, Zola, Viola, Fern, and Louise; and one grandchild, Kelly Gerughty.

She was a member of Tompkinsville First United Methodist Church.

Verla is survived by three daughters, Vonnie Spear, of Tompkinsville, KY; Sherri Gerughty, of Tompkinsville, KY; and Terri Hume, of Gamaliel, KY; a son,William “Bill” Spence, of Cecilia, KY; Eight grandchildren, Shannon Marler, Tony Spear, Brookie Archabald, Mistie Timmons, Bradley Spence, Cory Netherton, Kyle Gerughty, and Bobby Gerughty; 12 great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 12th, 2017.

Visitation is Saturday 5-8 P.M. and Sunday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.