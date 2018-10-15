on 10/15/2018 |

Verna Jean Jewell, age 78, of Horse Cave, passed away on Sunday, October 14, 2018, at home. She was a native of Hart County and a member of Echo Mission Church. She loved serving God, as well as spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest & Nellie Sturgeon; one grandson, Christopher Lee Jewell; two sisters, Pat Pennnington & Wanda Faye Nichols; and one brother, Donnie Sturgeon.

She is survived by three children, Bobby Jewell (Darlene), Jerry Jewell (Julia), both of Horse Cave, & Steve Jewell (Connie), Cave City; nine grandchildren, Rene Cox (Kevin), Joe Jewell (Christine), Josh Jewell (Shana), Hanna Perry (Al), Rochelle Crain, Mya Jewell, Steve Allen Jewell, Jr. (Katlynn), Taylor Dayne Jewell (Kyle), and Benton Wilson; 16 great-grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Skaggs; two brothers, Larry Sturgeon (Helen) and Gary Sturgeon, both of Munfordville.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 17, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Center Point Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 12-8 p.m. on Tuesday, the 16th, and after 9 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to The Red Cross.