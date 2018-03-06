Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Verna Lee Starr

on 06/03/2018 |

Verna Lee Starr, Temple Hill, born April 1, 1921, passed away Friday, June 1, 2018, in Glasgow. She was a homemaker and a member of the Temple Hill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Theadore Robinson and Dora Bell Hagan Robinson, and by her husband James T. Starr.
She is survived by two daughters, Evelyn Upton and Helen Matthews (Billy); five grandchildren: Charles Jones (Shirley), Jimmy Jones (Angie), John David Jones (Stephanie), Melinda Starr Hurst (David), and Micheal Shane Matthews (Teresa); nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Verna Lee Starr”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JULIE KATE GROCE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
83°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 06/03 10%
High 84° / Low 55°
Clear
Clear
Monday 06/04 10%
High 80° / Low 55°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 06/05 10%
High 85° / Low 59°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Sun 03

400 Mile Yard Sale

June 1 @ 8:00 AM - June 3 @ 5:00 PM
Sun 03

33rd Annual Glasgow Highland Games

June 1 @ 8:00 AM - June 3 @ 5:00 PM
Mon 04

VBS at Bethel Independent Baptist Church

June 4 @ 5:30 PM - June 6 @ 8:30 PM
Wed 06

Fruit of the Spirit Vacation Bible School at Glasgow First Nazarene Church

June 6 @ 5:30 PM - June 8 @ 7:30 PM
Sat 09

Cruise Into Spring Car Show

June 9 @ 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 09

12th Annual Vet Jam

June 9 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.