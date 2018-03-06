on 06/03/2018 |

Verna Lee Starr, Temple Hill, born April 1, 1921, passed away Friday, June 1, 2018, in Glasgow. She was a homemaker and a member of the Temple Hill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Theadore Robinson and Dora Bell Hagan Robinson, and by her husband James T. Starr.

She is survived by two daughters, Evelyn Upton and Helen Matthews (Billy); five grandchildren: Charles Jones (Shirley), Jimmy Jones (Angie), John David Jones (Stephanie), Melinda Starr Hurst (David), and Micheal Shane Matthews (Teresa); nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.