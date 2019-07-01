on 01/07/2019 |

Verna Massey, 88, of Glasgow, died Monday, January 07, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Glasgow. Mrs. Massey was the daughter of the late Alvey and Katie Harper Deckard and wife of the late William Redford Massey. She was a former employee of Mallory, was a cook at the former Polson’s Café on the Glasgow square and was a member of the Point of Grace Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda Garmon; 3 sons, Kenneth Massey (Vikki), Ricky Massey (Teresa) and Billy Joe Massey (Jane) all of Glasgow; 5 grandchildren, Ken Massey (Bonnie) of Park City, Scotty Garmon (Rita) of Glasgow, Steve Garmon (Robin) of Edmonton, La’Casta Couch (Chris) of Glasgow and Brandon Massey (Rachel) of Glasgow; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Billy Ray Deckard of Glasgow; 7 sisters, Margaret McGuire of Beaumont, Georgia Ann Key of Glasgow, Agnes Potts of Glasgow, Shirley McClard of Temple Hill, Lorene Bishop of Glasgow, Betty Smith of Pekin, IL and Carolyn Berry of Austin. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kara Jo Massey, four brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, January 11th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Thursday and Friday morning until time for the service.