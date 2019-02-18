on 02/18/2019 |

Verna Richards age 79, of Bowling Green, departed this life on Friday, February 15, 2019 in Nashville, TN. The Jefferson County native was born on April 24, 1939 to the late Everett Lindsey and Florence Glore Lindsey. She was married to Beuford Richards, who survives.

Verna was a homemaker and a member of Fairview United Baptist Church.

Beside her husband, she leaves to honor her memory– three children, Dennis Richards (Patricia) of Bowling Green, Karen King (Tony) of Wingfield and Glenn Richards of Bowling Green; two grandchildren, Amy Wilson (Fiance’ Kelly) and Jamie Wilson (Jenny); one step granddaughter, Amy Henson; two great –grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; two step great-great grandchildren; one brother, Robert Lindsey; two sisters, Eula Lindsey (Paul) and Betty Busch. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Ray Lindsey and one sister, Shirley Couch.

Burial will be in Fairview Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm, Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 am-2 pm, Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Fairview United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Fairview United Baptist Church