on 08/09/2017 |

Vernie Botts, 97, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Tuesday, August 8th, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. Vernie was born in Tompkinsville, KY on December 16, 1919, a daughter of the late Pearl (Smith) and Earlie Botts.

She was married to Winford Elzie Botts, who precedes her in death.

Vernie is survived by a daughter, Juanita Graham, and husband, Gloy of Tompkinsville, KY; two sons John David Botts Sr., and wife Darlene, of Tompkinsville, KY; and Wayne Botts, and wife, Susan, of Glasgow, KY., 2 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and several step great grandchildren; and a sister, Lena Gillenwater, of Illinois.

Other than her parents, and husband, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Botts and Cecil Botts.

Funeral service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. Visitation is Friday 4-8:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home and Saturday, 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M.Burial is in Bethlehem Cemetery.