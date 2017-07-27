on 07/27/2017 |

Vernolene Freeman Murray, 93 of Bowling Green passed peacefully at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky on Wednesday, July 26, 2017

The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Austin and Pernie Galloway Freeman and wife of the late Clarence Murray. Vernolene was co-owner of River Bend Antique Mall and a member of First Baptist Church.

Her survivors include three daughters, Debbie Richardson (Kirk), Phyllis Grounds (Al), Debbie Murray Fugate (Mike); one son, Jack Murray (Judy); six grandchildren; several great grandchildren, one niece and two nephews.

Funeral service 1 p.m. Sunday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104