Vernon D. Fleming 79 of Glasgow died Sunday, January 8, 2017 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Sumner County, TN he was the son of the late Alvie and Alberta Fykes Fleming. Mr. Fleming was a member of the Glasgow Wesleyan Church.

Survivors include his wife C. J. Fleming of Glasgow; a daughter Jacque Berg (Steve) of Indianapolis, IN; a son Randy Fleming of Dahlonega, GA; 6 grandchildren Aaron, Alex and Mackenzie Berg, Robbie and Roy Fleming and Geanni Cuesta; 4 sisters Elizabeth Denning of Nashville, TN, Lee Meador (Gordon) of Gallatin, TN, Paulette Cothron of Portland, TN and Virginia Ann Markham (Steve) of Gallatin, TN and several nieces and nephews

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Lavonia Williams and 2 brothers Larry and Charles Fleming.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Sherron Cemetery in Portland, TN. Visitation will be from 5:00pm until 8:00pm Tuesday and on Wednesday until time for the service at the funeral home.