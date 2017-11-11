Logo


VETERAN’S DAY PARADE

on 11/11/2017 |

The Annual Barren County Veteran’s Day Parade will take place on Saturday, November 11th, 2017. Parade will form on Broadway behind IGA/Save-A-Lot, proceeding to Main Street, past the Courthouse, left onto Race Street, ending at the Veteran’s Wall of Honor. Ernie Wagner will be in charge of forming up the parade, beginning at 2:00 PM.

