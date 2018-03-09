VETERANS NURSING HOMES WILL NOW BECOME POLLING PLACES DURING ELECTIONS

on 09/03/2018 |

Residents of Kentucky’s four state veterans nursing homes will find it easier to vote.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced on Wednesday that the centers will now serve as polling places for future elections.

This initiative to ensure veterans center residents can easily cast their ballots is made possible through the partnership of Grimes, the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, state veterans centers and local county boards of elections in Jessamine, Perry, Hopkins and Hardin Counties.

The veterans centers will serve as the official polling place for the voting precinct where they are located. Kentucky’s four veterans centers are home to hundreds of veterans in long-term care, offering a broad range of nursing and medical care.

“We owe it all to Kentucky’s 304,000 military veterans for their service and sacrifice in preserving and protecting our precious freedoms, particularly the right to vote,” Grimes said. “Making sure these veterans – especially those in the care of our state’s veterans centers – can easily access the ballot box is the most fundamental way we can honor their service.”

“Our military veterans have dutifully served their country and we owe them a great debt of gratitude for faithfully defending our freedoms,” said Brig. Gen. Benjamin F. Adams III, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. “We are particularly mindful that these veterans’ service and sacrifice has helped protect and enshrine the right to vote for all Americans, so we support any effort that enhances their access to polling locations so they can cast a ballot.”

Neil Napier, Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center administrator, said he looks forward to opening the center as a polling place for veterans and nearby voters on Election Days.

“Our residents take pride in voting, a right that many of them fought for, so the added convenience for them is wonderful. Additionally, this will stimulate interaction with our community, and allow more individuals to see what a beautiful place we have for our veterans, right here in the mountains,” Napier said.

Hardin County Clerk Debbie Donnelly says she’s happy to help local veterans. “We are excited that we are going to be able to use the Carl M. Brashear’s Veterans Center in Radcliff as an election polling precinct next year. Our veterans that reside at the center as well as the families that live on post and are registered in Hardin County will be able to vote there.”

Grimes has been involved in veterans and military issues during her time as secretary of state, including traveling to Afghanistan to meet with Kentucky troops and advocating legislation that allows more than 10,000 military and overseas voters to receive absentee ballots online.

She also encourages Kentuckians to honor the service of veterans at the ballot box through her Vote in Honor of a Veteran program, and recently announced a new business program, Boots to Business, to support new veteran entrepreneurs.